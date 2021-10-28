Fulham have enjoyed a decent start to the Championship and currently find themselves 2nd in the league, behind only AFC Bournemouth.

With Fulham’s new additions of Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and an experienced manager in Marco Silva, many predicted that a return to the Premier League would be imminent.

The west London side got off to a fantastic start to the season where they were unbeaten in their opening five games. Despite a recent dip in form, Fulham are beginning to play their free-flowing football again and are currently the top scorers in the league with 33 goals.

Here we take a look at two summer transfer targets Fulham should revisit in January to give them a better chance of helping them gain promotion.

Matt Grimes

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes was a main target for Silva in the summer with the Welsh side rejecting bids worth up to £2.5 million.

Silva did add new signings in the middle of the park where Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina joined but have only made a combined six appearances between them.

The midfielder who is calm on the ball has played 14 times for the Swans this season and if Fulham were to get the deal done, he would bring quality to already an extremely solid midfield.

Grimes’ contract does expire in the summer of 2022 so we could see Fulham swoop in for him at a cheaper price that they were originally going for.

Sirki Dembélé

A talented winger who has enjoyed a fine start to his first season in the Championship with Peterborough United.

Another player whose contract expires in the summer, Dembélé has helped play a key role for Posh this season and has already got four goals to his name.

Fulham were linked with the 25-year-old last summer but reportedly could not agree a deal. If Fulham were able to get the deal done, he would be able to add pace and directness to what is already a talented attacking side.