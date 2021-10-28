Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted star forward Siriki Dembele is “not in the shop window” ahead of January, despite his contract situation.

Dembele, 25, has been with Peterborough United for three years, helping them make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

In his first 13 games of second-tier football, the tricky forward has put in a string of impressive performances. He has managed four goals and two assists so far, scoring in back-to-back wins over Hull City and QPR last week.

However, there are question marks surrounding his future at London Road, with his deal expiring in 2022.

It puts Posh at risk of losing Dembele for nothing at the end of the season, but that is something the club are willing to risk.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth’ (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed the club will not be looking to sell the Scottish prodigy in January, despite his contract situation.

MacAnthony admitted that a “premium” offer of £7m plus add-ons could tempt them into a sale and added that their success isn’t dependent on the forward.

“Siriki is a top-end Championship talent,” MacAnthony said.

“He’s not in the shop window. We are not actively looking to sell him in January so any clubs who think it’s ‘bargain city’ as he only has six months left on his contract can think again. It wouldn’t be worth it to a club of our size with our owners.

“Josh King had six months left on his contract last January and he went for £10 million (Bournemouth to Everton). Now if a club offered us a premium price of say £7 million with add ons we would have a decision to make, but if he did go we have plans B and C in place to cope.

“Opposition teams will all treat Siriki as one of our biggest dangers, but it’s not all about him. Our season doesn’t depend on his presence.”

Worth the risk?

It will certainly be interesting to see how Dembele’s situation pans out over the course of this season.

Having a player of his quality could be crucial in Peterborough United’s bid to maintain their Championship status. If he stays and Posh stay up, it would be huge for the club – even if he ends up moving on for nothing at the end of the season. Not only that, but staying up may well put them in a stronger position in trying to persuade Dembele to stay.

However, every player has his price, so it will be interesting to see if interest ramps up further ahead of January.