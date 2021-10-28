Bristol Rovers striker Kieran Phillips has completed a temporary move to Southern League Premier Division South side Swindon Supermarine, it has been confirmed.

Phillips, 19, has already spent time on loan away from Bristol Rovers this season.

The young striker linked up with Dorchester City during the early stages of the campaign before returning earlier this month.

Now, it has been confirmed that he has been sent out once again in a bid to pick up senior experience away from the Memorial Ground.

As confirmed on Bristol Rovers’ official club website, Phillips has linked up with Swindon Supermarine on a short-term loan deal.

Phillips will remain with the club for a month, plying his trade in the Southern League Premier Division South as he looks to gain more first-team experience. It will be interesting to see how the young forward fares away from the Gas as he bids to make a good impression while out on a temporary basis.

Senior experience to date

As mentioned earlier, Phillips has already tasted senior experience while out on loan with Dorchester.

He has also made one first-team appearance with Bristol Rovers. Phillips came off the bench for an eight-minute appearance in the EFL Trophy last season, a tie the Gas lost 5-4 on penalties after drawing 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Matters at the Mem

Bristol Rovers will be determined to kick their season into action after a poor start to life in League Two.

Joey Barton’s side are without a win in three league games and sit in 18th place. Up next for the club is a tough test against Harrogate Town, who sit in 5th spot after 14 games.