Cardiff City will not be signing free agent Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Cardiff City have been taking a look at the winger on trial over recent times.

However, the departure of Mick McCarthy as their manager has scuppered his chances of a move to Wales, according to a report by Allnigeriansoccer.com.

Solomon-Otabor, 25, has been available since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

Read: Two candidates emerge on Cardiff City’s radar

Wigan spell

He was a hit at the DW Stadium last season and played a key role in the Latics’ survival in League One.

The winger joined Leam Richardson’s side last year September and played 31 games in all competitions for the North West club.

However, his contract expired at the end of June and he didn’t sign a new one.

Career to date

Solomon-Otabor started out at Birmingham City and went on to play 40 times for their first-team as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth to gain experience.

Read: Wigan Athletic without key player for Burton Albion clash

Bulgaria move

The Londoner left Birmingham for CSKA Sofia in 2019 on a permanent basis and played 22 times for the Bulgarian side before returning to England last year, despite signing a three-year deal there.

Wigan handed him a chance back in the Football League last term but his hunt for a new club now goes on with Cardiff opting not to offer him a deal.