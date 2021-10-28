Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and current Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff have emerged as candidates for the Cardiff City job.

Cardiff City are in the hunt for a replacement for Mick McCarthy.

McInness and Duff are candidates for the vacant position according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry and ex-Newport County man Michael Flynn are also said to be under consideration.

Chris Wilder’s name has been mentioned as well since the departure of McCarthy last week. However, he is believed to be considering other options.

McInnes

He has been available since parting company with Aberdeen in March and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

The Scotsman spent eight years in charge of the Dons and won 53.4% of games in charge there.

McInnes has managed in England before and had a two-year stint at Bristol City.

Duff

The former Burnley defender has done an impressive job in charge of Cheltenham Town.

He guided the Robins to promotion from League Two last season and his side have adapted well to life in League One this term.

Duff, 43, is a highly-rated young coach and Cheltenham will be desperate not to lose him.

Cardiff an an attractive club to manage and need to get their next appointment right.

Both McInnes and Duff are different types of managers but would both be interesting appointments for the Championship side.