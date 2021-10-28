Carlisle United boss Keith Millen says he will have a look into the free agent market.

Carlisle United have chosen the ex-Bristol City manager as the man to replace Chris Beech.

Millen, 55, has penned an 18-month contract at Brunton Park.

The experienced coach joins the Cumbrian side who are currently just above the relegation zone in League Two.

‘I will look’…

Millen says he will have a look at free agent but won’t just bring anybody in for the sake of it, as per a report by the News & Star:

“Normally when a player is a free agent he’s a free agent for a reason, otherwise someone would have taken them. I will look, without a doubt, but I’m not going to bring players in just for numbers.

“We’ve got a squad with good numbers already, so I need to look atplayers who are going to improve the starting XI or bring more competition for the players who are here.”

‘Aren’t a bad group’…

He added: “If we can find one that’s a free agent, brilliant, but I’ll be amazed if there are people out there. My immediate priority is to look at the players who are here now, because they aren’t a bad group.

“I don’t like it when people say that the squad has under-achieved. They are where they are for a reason. However, with guidance and by building that confidence and belief, we will become a better team.”

First game

Millen will be preparing for his first game at the helm this weekend against Northampton Town away.

Carlisle haven’t won in their last eight games in the league and their last win was against Salford City in early September.

They have slipped to 22nd in the table and are only a point above the bottom two.