Turkish media tycoon Acun Ilicali has agreed a deal in principle to take over Hull City, but Hull Daily Mail reports that a deal is not imminent.

Ilicali has been closely linked with a Hull City takeover this season.

The former sports reporter and now Turkish media mogul has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to take control of the struggling Championship club, with a report from Hull Daily Mail revealing that Ilicali will pay £30million in ‘staggered payments’ and a further £20million should Hull City return to the Premier League ‘within a certain time frame’.

The same report from Hull Daily Mail goes on to reveal a number of important things – they say ‘due diligence’ remains to be done with regards to Ilicali’s deal, suggesting that he still faces a lengthy EFL owners’ and directors’ test before he’s announced as the club’s new owner. And what’s more is that the Turk isn’t the only party interested in a takeover, but that he is ‘the closest at this stage to making a deal happen’.

Assem Allam has been looking to sell the Yorkshire club for the past seven years now. Given some previously failed bids to sell on the club there’ll understandably be a lengthier process for whoever the new owner might be, and so Hull Daily Mail reminds fans that a deal is not expected imminently.

Lastly, they reveal that there’s ‘been no contact made with Hull City council over the potential ownership of the Stadium Management Company’.

So it’s positive news for Hull City fans. They’ve grown tired with a lot of aspects of their club in recent seasons, with the Tigers constantly toying between Championship and League One football and manager Grant McCann coming under some serious scrutiny of late.

But there could be pastures new on the horizon for the club and pastures more positive than now.

Hull City return to Championship action this weekend with a home clash v Coventry City.