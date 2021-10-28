QPR have been on the lookout for somewhere to build a new stadium for quite a few years now, but plans to move to the Linford Christie Stadium now seem to be fading.

The location of the Linford Christie Stadium has been touted as a potential new home for QPR for some time now.

Plans have been pushed back time and time again and now West London Sport reports that the club will look for sites outside of Hammersmith & Fulham, as hopes of moving to the Linford Christie Stadium begin to fade.

They report that the council have been ‘unsupportive’ of the club’s plans to move to that location and so the search begins for new sites to build a potential new home for QPR on.

Its a touchy subject among QPR fans and needless to say, this latest update has sparked a reaction online – see what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the news: