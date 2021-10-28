Former Peterborough United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday winger George Boyd has announced his retirement from the game.

Peterborough United have announced the news on their official club website this morning.

Boyd has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 36.

He made 694 appearances in all competitions and scored 130 goals.

Early career

Boyd started out at Charlton Athletic but dropped into non-league to join Stevenage.

He caught the eye of Peterborough whilst playing in the Conference Premier and they swooped to sign him in 2007.

The wide man then helped the Posh rise from League Two to the Championship during his seven years there.

Premier League days

Hull City lured Boyd away from London Road during the 2012/13 season and he helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

He was part of Steve Bruce’s side who got to the FA Cup final a year later.

Burnley then snapped him up in the summer of 2014 and he spent three years at Turf Moor.

More recent spells

Boyd left the Clarets in 2017 and had a two-year stint at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were in the Championship during his time in South Yorkshire and he made 50 appearances in all competitions.

He has since had a final spell at Peterborough before his spell in League Two at Salford City last term.

The ex-Scotland international has said: “I have loved every second of the journey, but I have come to the decision to hang up the boots and put an end to my playing career. From non-league, with Stevenage, to then play and score at every level all the way up to the Premier League, it’s been beyond my wildest dreams.”