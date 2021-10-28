Sunderland’s U23 coach Elliott Dickman has officially departed the club to take on the role of Newcastle United’s U23 Lead Development Coach.

Dickman, 43, was reported yesterday to be on the verge of a surprise switch to Newcastle United.

The former Sunderland youth player has been with the Black Cats for the past 26 years, working within the club’s youth ranks to eventually hold the position of Lead Coach with the U23 side.

This morning, Sunderland have confirmed Dickman’s departure and have wished him well – news of his imminent departure yesterday split opinion among the Sunderland fan base but the club have paid a warming tribute to him, for his may years of service to the club.

And Dickman himself has spoke out about the move. He told safc.com:

“I would like to thank Sunderland AFC for some fantastic memories and experiences during my time with the club. I have worked with some excellent staff – both past and present – and I am incredibly proud of the achievements we have collectively made in helping and supporting many players fulfil their dreams.

“I would also like to thank the players I have coached over the last 26 years – it was a pleasure working with you and I wish you all continued success in your careers.”

A controversial move?

It’s not a hugely controversial move. Dickman is leaving for a job with a Premier League club with newfound wealth and so the move obviously makes sens from his point of view.

For fans, it’s clear that many have mixed views about Dickman and so for them the move might not be such a bad thing.

It gives Sunderland the chance to bring in someone new amid their own newfound wealth and philosophy under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Rotherham United in League One this weeked.