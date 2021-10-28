Oxford United goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman has joined Banbury United on loan.

The youngster has linked up with the non-league side to gain some experience, as per a report by the Southern Football League website.

Chapman, 19, has been given the green light by Oxford to head out the exit door for now.

He only joined the League One side from Oldham Athletic over the summer.

Early career

Chapman spent time on the books at Accrington Stanley as a youngster before switching to fellow Lancashire side Burnley.

He spent a few years with the Clarets before switching to Manchester United for the first year of his scholarship.

Oldham spell

Oldham swooped to sign him in 2018 and he spent the past three seasons at Boundary Park.

He was a regular for the North West side at Under-18s level before bursting into the first-team picture.

The stopper was on the bench on numerous occasions last term and played once for their senior team.

One for the future

Oxford swooped to land him at the end of August and could see him as one for the future.

He provides useful competition and depth to their goalkeeping department but has been loaned out now to get some game time.

New home

Banbury are managed by former Coventry City and Oxford United defender Andy Whing these days.

They have a couple of ex-Football League players like Kelvin Langmead and Jack Finch.