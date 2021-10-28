Wigan Athletic will be without Callum Lang this weekend.

Wigan Athletic’s attacker is suspended for the visit of Burton Albion to the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Lang, 23, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

He will now sit out of the Brewers’ clash as his side look to bounce back from their defeat to the Imps.

Will be missed

Lang has been a key player for Leam Richardson’s so far this season.

He has scored four goals in 15 games in all competitions and is well on the way to beating his tally of nine from the last campaign.

Become a first-team regular

The Liverpudlian spent time in the academy of Liverpool before switching to Wigan as a youngster.

He has since risen up through the ranks with the North West club and initially had to bide his time before breaking into the first-team.

Lang had various loan spells away at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell to gain experience before getting his chance with the Latics last term.

What now?

Wigan will have to try and beat Burton without him before his return away at Fleetwood Town next Tuesday.

They are currently 3rd in the table but missed the chance to go top last time out.

Burton are 8th in the league and are two points outside the Play-Offs.