Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman believes the Black Cats are ‘in the best place’ they’ve been in for some time, as they look to break out of League One.

Goodman, now 55, spent three years at Sunderland between 1991 and 1994, scoring 40 goals in 116 league appearances for the club.

He helped the club earn promotion from Division 2 into Division 1 in 1992. But the Black Cats have since found themselves slumped in the third-tier of English football after a turbulent modern history.

This season though has brought a lot of hope to Sunderland fans – Lee Johnson has the club playing some of the finest football their fans have seen in years and finally, they look to be on course for promotion back into the Championship and hopefully beyond.

“I think the squad looks stronger, the manager is the right man and the owner is a genuinely ambitious owner who wants the best for the football club,” Goodman told FreeSuperTips.

“I think it’s a club that’s in the best place it’s been in some years, but this has to be the season that they get out of that league.

“It’s been far too long that a club like Sunderland have been in League One.

“I know we say this a lot about other teams; Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Wolves who have been there and shouldn’t be.

“They’ve been there for a reason, but it’s unacceptable for clubs like that to be in that position. They aren’t a million miles away and they have a lot of good players in that squad.”

Sunderland suffered back-to-back relegations in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. It’s now their fourth season in League One and after coming close to securing promotion last season, but ultimately failing in the play-off semi-finals, they now look to have a much more solid foundation to build a promotion charge upon.

“League One is tough, there’s a lot of pedigree and it’s a tough league to get out of,” Goodman continued.

“It’s as hard as it’s ever been at that level, but I believe Sunderland can do it as long as they don’t dip below a certain level.

“They have to be at it from now until the end of the season in every single game and I would be disappointed if they weren’t in the top two.”

Despite a 1-0 loss at home to Charlton Athletic in their last League One fixture, Sunderland remain in 4th-place and only two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, with two games in hand as well.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to promotion challengers Rotherham United this weekend.