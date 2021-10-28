Don Goodman has backed Johnnie Jackson to get the Charlton Athletic job on a permanent basis.

Jackson won his first game in caretaker charge 1-0 away at Sunderland last time out.

He is taking the reins again this weekend against Doncaster Rovers at home and the Addicks could rise out of the relegation zone with a win.

Jackson, 39, has his sights set on landing the full-time role following the departure of Nigel Adkins last week.

‘Mr. Charlton’….

EFL pundit Goodman believes he is the perfect fit for the London club and has told FreeSuperTips:

“Johnnie is Mr Charlton; he’s been around and about as a player and as a coach in the academy and first team set ups. I think he wants the job, the start he’s made by beating Sunderland who had won every home game before Charlton turned up.”

On Nigel Adkins’ departure…

“Nigel has been in the game long enough to know that those kind of results for Charlton Athletic in League One is only going to lead to one thing and that was losing his job.

“It’s a shame because I thought he was the right man, and I was really optimistic for Charlton. They finished last season strong and only lost one of the last 15 games which was against Peterborough.



“To finish that season so strong was a cause for optimism going into this one and having a pre-season to work with the players. They just haven’t kicked on and results haven’t been good enough so for Charlton in League One striving for the top six just isn’t good enough.



“He’ll hold his hand up, it’s never nice seeing a manager lose his job, but it wasn’t a surprise in the end.”

‘I think he’ll get the job’…

“It’s all there for Johnnie, he knows the players very well and he’s tweaked a couple of things which worked well for him, and he’ll know for any manager it’s about getting results. He needs two or three positive results and then the owner will assess the situation and I think he’ll get the job.

“The only way is up for Charlton, let’s not beat around the bush, they’ve hit rock bottom so the only way is up. But I have no doubts that Johnnie Jackson can take them forward.”

Current situation

Charlton are currently 22nd in the league table after their slow start to the season and have won just three games out of 14 this term.

They are two points from safety but will take a lot of confidence from their win at the Stadium of Light.

Doncaster travel to the Valley on Saturday a point behind the Addicks in the table.

Upcoming games

After the Donny clash, Charlton have a hectic schedule as they head into winter and will have to lock horns with the likes of Rotherham United, Plymouth Argyle, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town.

Jackson will be taking it one game as a time as he looks to impress in caretaker charge.