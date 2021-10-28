Don Goodman has had his say on Wayne Rooney and Derby County, and he believes the Rams boss’ future at the club depends on what happens off the pitch.

Derby County currently sit in last place of the Championship table.

It comes after the Rams suffered a 12-point deduction for entering into administration last month, with four-straight draws bringing them up to five points for the season.

Rooney has earned a lot of praise for the way he and his side have handled themselves this season, and also for the football he’s got his side playing.

Derby County had their negotiating hands tied in the summer transfer window but still, Rooney has put together a side who are competing in the Championship and it’s since seen him linked with a move away – Newcastle United were reportedly considered Rooney earlier this month.

But speaking to FreeSuperTips, EFL pundit Goodman says that Rooney’s future at the club ‘comes down to what happens off the pitch’:

“It all depends on how they go down. At the moment, if they keep playing the way they are doing and they come up short, then it’ll end in glorious failure.

“I think there would be cause for optimism and for Wayne a lot comes down to what happens off the pitch.”

Derby County have seen a number of names linked with a takeover since they entered into administration. The process has so far brought about a lot of positivity and this week, American businessman Chris Kirchner has surged to the front of the queue as he looks to take control of the crisis club.

“Who ends up being the new owners, are they ambitious?” Goodman continued. “Do they want the club promoted back into the Championship and beyond?

“That’s what Wayne Rooney will want; he will be as ambitious as a coach as he was as a player.”

Rooney needs no introduction in football. England and Manchester United’s all-time top-scorer, and a player who so many football fans and certainly footballers have looked up to over the past two decades.

“Once you have that ambition inside you, it never leaves, and I think he’s done a brilliant job,” Goodman explained. “I love the dignity he’s shown and how he’s handled everything that’s gone on at the football club.

“At this current moment, we’re wondering if there will be another points deduction and how much that will be.

“I think they can bridge the gap if they didn’t have any further deductions, but if they were to have another nine points docked then I think it becomes a really tall order.”

As well as that 12-point deduction for entering into administration, Derby County also face a potential 9-point penalty for their previous breaching of financial regulations.

The outcome of that is yet to be confirmed. It’s seemingly taken a backseat as more pressing issues at the club are resolved but the EFL certainly won’t forget about it, and that could yet prove the difference between Derby County and relegation this season.

Goodman continued:

“Ultimately, it’ll come down to the ambition of the owners and whether that ambition matches Wayne Rooney’s. I certainly think his stock has risen over the past two or three months.”

Derby County return to Championship action with a home clash v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.