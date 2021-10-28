Former West Brom striker Don Goodman believes West Brom have enough firepower to see them through this season, but is wary of their promotion credentials.

West Brom under Valerien Ismael have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season. The Baggies currently sit in 3rd-place of the table after the opening 14 games of the season, dropping out of the top two after back-to-back away defeats.

Despite having scored 25 goals in their opening 14 games this season, the Baggies seem to lack an out and out goal-scorer who could fire them to promotion.

Karlan Grant is on seven for the season but after him, their next highest-scorer is Callum Robinson with three.

Asked whether signing a striker in January is paramount to West Brom’s promotion push, Goodman told FreeSuperTips:

“It’s a tough one, I think Valerien Ismael would’ve loved to have got Daryl Dike who he had at Barnsley.

“He got Jordan Hugill instead and although Hugill may lack the pace of Dike, he matches every other attribute at this level in terms of goal scoring ability, physicality and power in the air.

“I don’t think they need another striker with the options they have and there’s plenty to supply the ammunition in other areas.

“When I watched Stoke demolish them, it was only 1-0 but it was a demolition job, that set alarm bells ringing for me.

“When they come up against teams who want to pass through the press and can be successful at doing that, it’s a worry.”

The defeat at Stoke was a tough one for West Brom to take. Both sides had 11 shots throughout the game but Stoke prevailed as deserved winners, bringing up questions of Ismael and whether his West Brom side have a Plan B for when his distinct, aggressive style of football won’t cut it.

Promotion rivals

Ahead of West Brom sits Fulham in 2nd and the unbeaten Bournemouth in 1st. Both have looked strong this season and would be many’s bet for automatic promotion. Assessing the Cherries, Goodman continued:

“The other thing to throw in the mix is Bournemouth, whilst I expected them to be in the top four, I didn’t expect Bournemouth to do what they’ve done and be clear at the top so early.

“On paper, they’re as good as anyone in the league, but based on last season, they’re a team that have put the cats amongst the pigeons for West Brom.

“Fulham are there as well and Sheffield United will get better, I’ve always said those four would be up there, I just didn’t know in what order.

“I thought West Brom would finish in the top two, but now I find myself questioning that because of how good Bournemouth and Fulham look.

“I’m really confident that West Brom will finish in the top four, but top two I’m not as confident.”

For West Brom then, they seem to be one of many big fish in the Championship pond this season. The league is growing in both audience and strength each year and this season, we seem to have a lot of strong contenders for promotion.

Ismael’s side are certainly up there and anything less than a top-six finish would surely be deemed a failure. But achieving that in itself will be hard enough with teams like Fulham and Bournemouth proving strong, and like Goodman says, teams like Sheffield United who could easily put together a promotion surge in the second half of the campaign.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday – the game kicks off at 12:30pm.