Millwall boss Gary Rowett is cautious of whether or not to bring in new faces in January.

Rowett saw his side make a slow start to the Championship season, but that’s quickly changed. Four wins in their last five has seen Millwall climb up into 10th-place of the table, with the Lions having lost just one of their last 10.

January is fast-approaching and for many in the Championship it’ll prove a timely pit stop in their campaigns. But speaking to News At Den, Rowett has spoken of his caution heading into the window, saying:

“You always look at areas you want to improve on. Sometimes January is a good time to do that, sometimes it’s a time when you’re better off leaving it alone.

“That’s statistically proven, sometimes when you make change in January when you’re going well it’s not always the best thing to do. So you have to sense that.”

Now in his third season at The Den, there was an air of expectation heading into this campaign that Rowett really needed to put together a true promotion push with his side.

After an improved vein of form that aim looks to be back on track. Millwall like every other team in the division have a congested Christmas period but the Lions have some winnable fixtures on the horizon, and if their good run of form can continue then they could soon find themselves in the top-six.

“Our recruitment team’s working hard and their job is to give us options if we need it and if we’re able to do that as a club,” Rowett continued.

“That’s really where we’ve got to be. It’s a little bit too early to make those decisions but we’ll certainly prepare as though we will try to do something.”

Millwall made some good signings in the summer but arguably, the team is still a little light on numbers, especially so after having some key injuries to contend with in the early parts of this season.

So far though, so good for Millwall.

Rowett is slowly building a side capable of breaking out of the Championship and into the Premier League but it can’t be rushed – January will be pivotal whether or not they bring in new faces.