Chelsea are hoping to sign West Brom youngster Leanardo Cardoso before he pends a professional deal with the Baggies, reports Football Insider.

Cardoso, 16, represents England at U16 level. The midfielder has also represented Portugal at youth international level and has impressed within the Baggies’ youth ranks.

Now though, Football Insider report that Chelsea are eyeing up a deal for the youngster in the upcoming January transfer window, before he pens his first professional deal with West Brom.

The Baggies endured a tough summer in the transfer market, seeing a number of their best up and coming youngster be snapped up by Premier League vultures.

Tim Iroegbunam and Finn Azaz were both snapped up by nearby rivals Aston Villa, with Azaz being sent out on loan to Newport County for this season.

Cardoso seems to be another player in their category but much younger. But should Chelsea come calling for the England U16 man then there might be very little that the Baggies can do to fend off that interest, other than offer him a professional deal earlier than expected.

How much would Chelsea have to pay?

Football Insider offer no insight as to how much Chelsea might have to cough up to bring in Cardoso.

Given his age and the fact he isn’t on a professional deal though, Chelsea would only need to pay compensation to West Brom should they lure him in with a contract of their own.

Cardoso turns 17 next May and Football Insider write that ‘the priority’ for West Brom is to get Cardoso to sign a professional deal as soon as he turns 17.