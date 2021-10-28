As the hunt for a new manager begins, Cardiff City’s joint-caretaker boss Steve Morison delivered an honest judgement on the club’s current situation, what is expected of him in his temporary role and whether he will consider applying for the permanent job.

Following the 2-0 defeat to ex-manager Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on the weekend, Cardiff City took the decision to relieve manager Mick McCarthy off his duties at the club after nine months in charge.

The Bluebirds started the season fairly well as they went the first four league games unbeaten, with two wins and two draws. Since then, the Welsh side saw themselves lose a staggering eight games-in-a-row, leaving them in 21st place on 11 points, which ultimately lead to the sacking of McCarthy.

As the Cardiff City directors begin their search of a new permanent manager, the club confirmed on Saturday that Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties in the mean time.

When speaking out publicly for the first time after the appointment, Morison spoke of the current situation at the club and what is expected of him in his temporary role.

“Try and pick up some results. We are in a battle, a relegation battle at the minute and we need to get out of it,” Morison told WalesOnline.

“That’s as far as the conversation has gone. My remit is Stoke and preparing for Stoke.”

When asked if he would throw in his hat if it works out, Morison further insisted that he is just focused on his first game in charge.

“I am going to be the most boring man in the world now, I’ve not even thought about it! I’ve had so much go on in the last 24 or 48 hours that the last thing I need to worry about is what might happen on the back of Stoke, QPR and Huddersfield. It’s the first time I’ve been in the manager’s office!

“I’m not coming in here, I’ve kept myself in the coaches’ office with the staff. We are just working really, really hard to get a result at Stoke.”

The U23 Cardiff City manager will be looking to make an instant impact on the side as they look to end their torrid run of form and finally get back on track.

What next for the Bluebirds?

As mentioned in Morison’s press conference, Cardiff City travel to Stoke City in their next tie in a 3:00pm kick off on Saturday 30th October.