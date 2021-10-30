AFC Wimbledon travel to Cambridge United in League One this afternoon, looking to maintain their impressive away form.

Wimbledon have travelled well this season picking up nine points already on the road, with wins at Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City. However, after disappointing defeats to Wigan Athletic and Crystal Palace u21’s at home, Mark Robinson will be looking for a response from the young Dons.

The form of Luke McCormick and Jack Rudoni is the bright spark at the moment for the Wombles with Ayoub Assal going quiet in recent weeks. Sitting in 15th, Robinson will be content with the Dons start. But the treatment table is starting to get busy.

Team News

Centre-back Will Nightingale is the long term absentee for the Dons with a ankle injury. The big news this week was that his replacement Paul Kalambayi will also now be out for another three months with a knee injury. Striker Ollie Palmer has returned to training this week but Saturday will come too soon for Wimbledon’s number nine.

Robinson’s big dilemma is who to start at centre-back. Alongside ever-present Ben Heneghan, either Dan Csoka will make only his second league start of the season or experienced Darius Charles will come in.

Predicted XI

Tzanev



Lawrence



Csoka



Heneghan



Guinness-Walker



Hartigan



Woodyard



McCormick



Rudoni



Assal



Pressley



The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.