Reports out of Turkey today are suggesting Acun Ilicali has completed the takeover of Hull City.

Medyafaresi say the Turkish entrepreneur will pay £30 million for the Championship side, with an additional £20 million if they are promoted to the Premier League.

BBC Humberside Sport have approached the club but nobody has been available to comment yet (see tweet below).

We’ve approached @HullCity regarding media reports in Turkey that a deal to sell the club has been agreed with Acun Illicali but nobody’s been available for comment. Meanwhile, a source close to the situation has told us “nothing close” at this stage.#hcafc (1/2) https://t.co/TFb7c981xQ — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) October 27, 2021

However, one source close to the situation has told BBC Humberside that there is ‘nothing close’ at this stage.

Takeovers have failed before

Hull have reportedly been up for sale since 2014 and have seen a couple of takeover bids fall through in that time.

The Tigers are currently languishing at the bottom end of the Championship and news of a potential takeover this afternoon has got their fans excited on social media.

Medyfaresi’s report

Medyfaresi are verified on Twitter and have 158.7k followers.

Translated into English, their report today reads:

“Media boss Acun Ilicali has come to an end in the acquisitions of Hull City, one of England’s well-established clubs. He largely shook hands with the Egyptian businessman Assem Allam, who owns the club. It was reported that Ilicali will pay 30 million pounds.

“Hull City are competing in the English Championship. A further payment will be made if your team are promoted to the Premier League.”

Who is Ilicali?

The 51-year-old is a businessman and has made his money in the television and media industry.

He has been involved with football with Fortuna Sittard and invested in the Dutch side last year.

What now?

Hull fans are now patiently waiting for more news from their side of the Turkish report.

The club’s response to BBC Humberside suggests negotiations may be ongoing. On the other hand, they could be opting to keep things quiet.

Next up for Hull on the pitch is Coventry City at home this weekend and the pressure is growing on manager Grant McCann after a dismal run of form.