Sheffield United have endured a mixed start to life back in the Championship, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sitting in 14th-place of the table after 14 games of the season.

The Blades were expected to be in and around the top six this season, challenging for an immediate return to the Premier League and especially so after bringing in two-time promotion winner Jokanovic.

But the Serb has seen his side struggle upon their return to the English Football League and January could be a pivotal month if they’re to make a late surge for the play-offs.

Here we look at two summer targets Sheffield United should revisit in January to give them a better chance of landing in the top-six come May.

Alex Collado

Barcelona youngster Alex Collado was poised to join Sheffield United on loan in the summer. But the Blades wouldn’t process their side of negotiations in time, forcing the move to fall through and frustrating the Catalan club in the process.

Since, reports coming out of Spain (via Sport Witness) have suggested that Sheffield United will return for the attacking midfielder in the New Year.

He’s obviously a relatively unproven name but he’s held in high-regards at Barcelona and he could yet prove to be a real steal for Sheffield United should they land him on loan in January.

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United youngster burst onto the scene last season, and he too was linked with a loan move to Sheffield United during the summer months.

But Jokanovic moved to bring in Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves who has since proved a hit among Blades fans.

Though the Wolves man may well be recalled in the New Year and so Sheffield United could be in need of an attacking winger in January, and Diallo could easily come back onto their transfer radar.

He remains a promising player who’s not really getting a look in at Manchester United due to injury, and so it’d make sense that they’ll try and loan hi out in January.