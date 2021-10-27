Derby County’s former goalkeeper Scott Carson has said he joined Manchester City in order to “train with the best” and “learn from the best”.

Carson, 36, joined Manchester City on a permanent basis in the summer following his departure from Derby County.

The veteran shot-stopper had spent the last two seasons on loan with the Citizens after falling out of favour at Pride Park.

Now, Carson has opened up on his decision to link up with Manchester City.

Speaking with Manchester City’s official club website, Carson has spoken highly of life at the Etihad Stadium.

He also went on to reveal that he had the decision between training “with the kids” at Derby County and training “with the best” under Pep Guardiola’s management. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve loved it from the minute I signed.

“I wouldn’t say I had reservations about coming in at first.

“Obviously, in my head and all through my career, I’ve wanted to play, and coming here, I knew that wasn’t going to be the case. And I knew it was going to be very difficult to play any games.

“But it was a decision of, do I get sent with the kids at Derby or do I come and train with the best players in the world and where they learn from the best manager in the world.”

Carson’s time at Derby County

The experienced goalkeeper was a mainstay in the Derby County side for much of his time at Pride Park.

Carson played 171 times for the Rams during his time with the club, helping keep 60 clean sheets in the process. However, he ultimately fell down the pecking order, behind Kelle Roos first and then David Marshall once he arrived in Derbyshire.

Upon joining City, Carson put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, so it will be interesting to see if he extends his stay at the club beyond the end of this season.