Hartlepool United full-back Jamie Sterry is a doubt ahead of the Pools’ trip to Leyton Orient.

During the first half of Hartlepool United’s clash with Harrogate Town, Sterry was forced to withdraw from the action.

He made way after 33 minutes as Dave Challinor’s side went on to secure a 3-2 win thanks to second-half goals from David Ferguson, Mark Cullen and Matty Daly, completing a comeback from 2-0 down.

Now, Hartlepool are preparing for this weekend’s tie with Leyton Orient as they look to secure three consecutive wins in the league for the first time this season.

Ahead of the tie, Challinor moved to provide an update on Sterry following his substitution, saying that they will avoid playing him if there is an element of risk involved.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, here’s what he had to say:

“Jamie (Sterry) came off so he’s obviously the one who potentially we give as long as we can to.

“We’ve got a smallish squad and we obviously have players that are massively important and if need to bite the bullet and not risk Jamie for one game.

“But, ultimately, that then means he can play the next 20, then that’s the way we’ll look at things. We’ll make a later decision on him.”

Challinor went on to add that if Sterry is forced onto the sidelines, he would be more than comfortable bringing Reagan Ogle into the side.

“In saying that, Reagan came on (against Harrogate) and did well in the game. It gives us different strengths to potentially what Jamie does so if we have to make a change, then we’re pretty comfortable with that change we’d make.”

Facing Orient

Hartlepool United’s clash with Leyton Orient will be an intriguing tie as both sides look to break into the play-off spots.

Challinor’s side sit in 8th place as it stands, tied on points with all four play-off teams.

As for Leyton Orient, they sit in 10th spot after a strong start to the season. However, Kenny Jackett’s side have drawn their last four games and are without a win in six League Two games, so will be determined to return to winning ways.