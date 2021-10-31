Sheffield Wednesday stumbled somewhat to a 1- draw last time out against Lincoln City, allowing the Imps to draw level late on in the game at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen a much-changed Owls outfit adapt better to League One football than they finished in the Championship. Ahead of kick-off against Cheltenham Town, Darren Moore’s men sat 9th in the table.

That 9th position placed them three points and goal difference outside the play-off picture on 21 points. Their hosts for yesterday’s game, Cheltenham, sat 14th in the table.

The first half of yesterday’s game saw Wednesday have the lion’s share of possession (58.3%) whilst Michael Duff’s Cheltenham side created more chances (7). It was Cheltenham who’d go in at half-time 1-0 up thanks to Kyle Vassel (14′).

The second half was where the action was, with Wednesday maintaining their stranglehold on the ball (59.6%) but upping the chances (10) that they created. This paid dividends with Cheyenne Dunkley (65′) levelling for the Owls before Cheltenham’s Matty Blair (82′) scored an own goal to gift Wednesday a 2-1 lead.

The game was petering out to a home loss but there was enough time for one more goal. Blair atoned for his earlier error by snatching a late (91′) equaliser which gave The Robins a share of the points at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

With another game behind them, here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who failed to shine for Darren Moore’s side in the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham.

Liam Palmer – WhoScored rating 5.86

Centre-back Palmer didn’t have the most convincing of games for the Owls yesterday against Cheltenham Town. His distribution (64%) was accurate enough but his 18 completed passes represented a low-volume approach.

Defensively, he also failed to get involved enough, making just one tackle and one clearance across his afternoon’s work. It will be a low-key performance that fans will expect to be put right next time out.

Jack Hunt – WhoScored rating 5.96

Like fellow centre-back Palmer, Jack Hunt was another Wednesday player who failed to stand out in the win-turned-to-draw against The Robins. He saw a lot of the ball (4.5%) and took 42 touches.

Despite this, he was inaccurate (45%) with his distribution with only 11 of his 23 passes finding their intended target. A plus point for the 30-year-old was that two of these passes did end up creating chances for teammates. In straightforward terms, yesterday’s game simply passed him by.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – WhoScored rating 6.13

20-year-old central midfielder Dele-Bashiru didn’t have an awful game – it was just one where he failed to shine. His distribution (70%) was accurate but was at a low volume.

He only completed 14 passes before he was substituted off on 66 minutes. His only other meaningful contributions were two headers won and one tackle made. The youngster was another Owls player who failed to have a big influence on the game.

Data derived from the Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday match profile on the WhoScored website.