AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Kalambayi will be out for three months, it has been confirmed.

Kalambayi, 22, has started AFC Wimbledon’s last three League One games.

The Dons’ academy graduate has made his way into the starting XI in the absence of Will Nightingale but concerns were raised when he was stretchered off in the latter stages of the 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Now, manager Mark Robinson has confirmed the club’s fears.

As quoted by London News Online, the AFC Wimbledon boss revealed that Kalambayi has suffered a medial collateral ligament injury, keeping him out of action for three months.

“Paul will be out for about three months now, which is not great news for him,” Robinson confirmed.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to deal with.

“We wish Paul a quick recovery, and Will should be back as well around the same time.”

Fellow sidelined centre-back Nightingale has been working with the U18s in his absence, and Robinson stated he will be “looking to do something similar” with Kalambayi during his absence.

Who could come into the side?

Ben Heneghan has been a mainstay at centre-back in the early stages of the season, so he will likely retain his spot in defence.

21-year-old Daniel Czoka and the experienced Darius Charles are other options at the heart of defence, so it will be interesting to see who can cement their place in the side in the absence of Kalambayi and Nightingale.

Next up for AFC Wimbledon is Cambridge United, so it awaits to be seen who comes into Robinson’s starting XI this weekend.