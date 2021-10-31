Charlton were a solid side in last season’s League One competition, ending the season just outside the play-off picture on goal difference.

Charlton fans might be wishing for those good times to come back when looking at the Addicks’ current predicament – the Londoners sat 22nd in the League One table ahead of yesterday’s game.

It was a game that saw Johnny Jackson’s side take on fellow strugglers Doncaster Rovers who sat one point and one place below them in the table.

Yesterday’s game against Doncaster Rovers was a game of two halves; both of these belonged to home side Charlton. Despite having less of the possession (48.3%), Charlton managed to fashion nine shots at goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Two of these from Elliot Lee (21′) and Conor Washington (34′ pen) put the Addicks 2-0 up in a game where they were looking good. It was a game where the Londoners simply built from there.

It was all Charlton in the second half as the home side turned the screw. They dominated possession (60.4%) and created seven shooting opportunities. Doncaster, on the other hand, were rendered impotent with just one shot in the second half.

Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton side went on to score two more goals through Jayden Stockley (62′) and Ben Purrington (71′) to turn the game into a rout against a beleaguered Doncaster outfit.

With another game in the bag, here are three Charlton players who really shone for the Addicks in a big win at The Valley.

Jayden Stockley – WhoScored rating 9.36

Striker Stockley saw a lot of the ball (5.1%) for Charlton in their big win against Richie Wellens’ Doncaster side.

His 50 touches saw average accuracy (57%) in his passing, 21 of his passes finding their intended target. Two of these passes were key passes – ones that led to chances for teammates.

He won a hugely impressive 12 headers from the 13 that he contested. This aerial dominance helped to mark him out as both a threat and a thorn in Donny’s side all afternoon long.

Ben Purrington – WhoScored rating 8.50

25-year-old left-back Purrington was always going to rate highly with the goal that he scored, Charlton’s last of their 4-0 win. However, his game was much more than this.

He saw a lot (3.4%) on the Addicks’ possession and got forward to make three shots at goal. His passing, whilst at low volume (22 attempts) was accurate (73%) and two of his 16 completed passes were key passes leading to teammate chances.

Eliott Lee – WhoScored rating 8.14

Central midfielder Lee impressed for the Addicks and not only by scoring in their 4-0 win. His overall game before he was substituted was solid. Not only did he see a lot (4,6%) of the ball but other aspects of his game stood out.

He got himself into position to take four shots, three of which were on target. He was also highly accurate, 25 of his 30 pass attempts finding their intended targets. One of these was a key pass that set up a teammate chance.

Data derived from the Charlton vs Doncaster Rovers match profile on the WhoScored website.