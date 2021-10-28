Derby County boss Wayne Rooney will be hoping so see the return of Sam Baldock and Jason Knight ahead of their clash against Blackburn Rovers this Saturday.

Baldock had to be replaced in the first half against Preston North End earlier this month after he sustained a nose injury that has ruled him out for the last two games.

The forward has only scored one goal for the club since arriving for free in the summer but his persistent running for the team has helped play an important role for Derby.

As for midfielder Knight he suffered a thigh injury in the latter stages in their 2-2 draw against Luton Town, which then ruled him out of their most recent game against Coventry City.

Knight, who was Man of the Match in the Luton game will be hoping to add to his three-goal contribution this season and help play a key role when fit.

Rooney, who recently spoke to LancsLive was able to give a further update on the two players injuries.

“Sam’s nose is not too bad, but he has been playing with a bit of a knock on his hamstring. We just need to get that right,” Rooney said.

“Knighty has got an issue with his thigh which is not too bad, but he will be touch-and-go for Saturday.

“They are both touch and go for Saturday, but there is probably less chance of them being involved.”

Derby currently find themselves on a five-game unbeaten in their last five games including four straight draws and will be hoping to return to winning ways against Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn side.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop will still be unavailable due to illness, so we expect to see Kelle Roos keep his place. As for left-back Craig Forsyth he is back in contention following his return from illness after the 32-year old has missed the last three games.

Derby County v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.