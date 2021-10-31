Fulham were the archetypical yo-yo side under the management of Scott Parker. Relegated from the Premier League, promoted back up from the Championship and then sent straight back down again.

Fulham fans have seen Parker leave Craven Cottage and take up the position at Bournemouth, leading the Cherries to the top of the Championship pile.

Replacing him was ex-Watford boss Marco Silva and under his stewardship, the Cottagers are sitting pretty in 2nd place in the table.

Ahead of yesterday’s game against West Brom, they trailed leaders Bournemouth by five points and were one point and a place ahead of their opponents.

It was a game where Fulham were in control of the first-half affairs and bossing the possession (59.9%). It was a half of football where both sides created equal chances (7) but one that Fulham came out of the best.

They were 2-0 up and cruising at halftime towards another victory. Those goals were a brace from lethal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (20′ pen, 40′), his 16th and 17th of the season.

The second half was a similar affair to the first but one where West Brom (51.8%) shaded the possession but with the Cottagers having far more shooting opportunities (8) than West Brom (4).

It was a half where West Brom’s Darnell Furlong (70′) received a straight red card, as did Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo (85′). Sandwiched between those two cards, Mitrovic completed his hat-trick (82′) as the home side cruised to a 3-0 win.

With another game behind them, here are three Fulham players who stood out and impressed in the key win vs Valerian Ismael’s West Brom outfit.

Aleksandar Mitrovic – WhoScored rating 8.92

Serbian striker Mitrovic was always going to stand out as the top-rated player for Fulham yesterday afternoon. His hat-trick of goals assured him of that – those goals bringing his tally to 18 for the season.

They came from his only shots in the game, meaning he had a 100% conversion rate. He played a perfect number 9 role against West Brom, lethal in front of goal and the main reason why Fulham emerged victorious.

Harry Wilson – WhoScored rating 7.56

Ex-Liverpool youngster Wilson was another Fulham player who emerged from the West Brom game with a lot of credit. He assisted the last of Mitrovic’s hat-trick of goals but his game was much more than that.

His distribution (77%) was more than accurate and 27 of his 35 pass attempts found their intended targets. Two of these passes were key passes, leading to teammate chances.

Denis Odoi – WhoScored rating 7.52

Defender Odoi stood out away from the goalscoring and assist-making of Mitrovic and Wilson. His contribution was centred around helping Fulham to keep a clean sheet.

He won all four of the tackles he went in for, as well as making two clearances and three interceptions. These contributions, alongside his four headers won, helped to keep West Brom at bay.

Data derived from the Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion match profile on the WhoScored website.