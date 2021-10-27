Doncaster Rovers are set to be without midfielder Ben Close for three weeks, after it emerged he is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Since linking up with Doncaster Rovers in the summer, Ben Close has been a mainstay in Richie Wellens’ starting XI.

The 25-year-old had played every minute of League One football prior to Tuesday night’s clash with Cambridge United. Close was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Rovers drew 1-1 with Mark Bonner’s side, with Ethan Galbraith’s long-distance strike securing a point.

Now, an update has emerged on Close’s absence.

As per a report from the Doncaster Free Press, the former Portsmouth man missed out due to a hamstring injury.

It is said that the issue has been ongoing and, now that it has worsened, Close is expected to remain sidelined for three weeks. It means Doncaster Rovers will be without the central midfielder until after the next international break.

Who could feature in his absence?

Close has been a fixture in the starting XI since arriving at the Keepmoat Stadium, so it will be interesting to see who comes into the side to take his place.

Wellens started with a central midfield partnership of John Bostock and Matt Smith in the draw against Cambridge.

Ethan Galbraith mainly operates in the middle of the park but has been deployed out wide on occasion, the same goes for Dan Gardner. It awaits to be seen who emerges as the go-to midfield partnership with Close sidelined.