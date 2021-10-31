West Brom fans were ecstatic when the Baggies went up to the Premier League as worthy runners-up to Leeds United at the end of the Covid-affected 2019/20 season.

West Brom fans had to sit and endure a much-different Premier League season, one which saw their side relegated back to the Championship.

The Baggies are a strong unit under new boss Valerian Ismael who was enticed to the Black Country after his exploits with Barnsley last season. He’s definitely gotten them purring.

They sat in 3rd place in the Championship table ahead of yesterday’s early afternoon kick-off against a Fulham side a point and a place ahead of them in 2nd. It was a match-up that might not have been the clichéd ‘six-pointer’ but it was one that would grant bragging rights.

West Brom were up against it in a first half where Fulham took control of possession (59.9%) and always looked a threat. That threat was underlined by the 2-0 lead they held at the break.

This lead was through a brace (20′ pen, 40′) from deadly Serb striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and these were his 16th and 17th of the season. At the break, the Cottagers were cruising towards all three points on offer.

West Brom made it harder for themselves in the second half, with Darnell Furlong (70′) received a straight red card. Fulham were creating more of the chances and it was Mitrovic (82′) who completed his hat-trick and compounded West Brom’s miserable afternoon.

It ended that way, Marco Silva’s side ending up 3-0 winners but also ending up with 10 men, Tosin Adarabioyo (85′) also receiving a straight red card.

Here are three West Brom players who let Valerian Ismael down in defeat at Craven Cottage.

Darnell Furlong – WhoScored rating 5.18

25-year-old Furlong didn’t have a nightmare of a game. However, it will be a game blighted by the straight red that he received on 70 minutes.

Before his sending off, he had won two tackles, made two clearances and one interception as West Brom struggled to contain a lively Fulham side. Other than that, he struggled to impact the game, with average distribution (50%) and completing just 10 of 20 passes in a low-volume game.

Sam Johnstone – WhoScored rating 5.29

England stopper Johnstone is highly rated but this wasn’t one of those games in which the 28-year-old shone. It will be one he’ll want to forget in a hurry.

Across the game, he picked the ball out of the back of the net three times and was only able to make one save to stop the scoreline from being more than it was.

Robert Snodgrass – WhoScored rating 5.51

Former Scotland international Snodgrass was another Baggies player who had a game that he’d likely rather forget. He was decently accurate (79%) and two of his 29 completed passes were key passes leading to chances.

He also made three tackles and three clearances but this balances out alongside the error (40′) which led to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal that put Fulham 2-0 up in the game.

Data derived from the Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion match profile on the WhoScored website.