Sheffield Wednesday will look to make one or two new signings in the January transfer window, according to reports.

During the summer transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday added 14 new faces to their ranks, while 16 were moved on.

The window saw Darren Moore shape his squad ahead of the League One campaign, making his mark on the Owls in his first transfer window in charge at Hillsborough.

Now, Yorkshire Live has revealed plans are now being put in place for the January transfer window.

The report states that Sheffield Wednesday will likely be looking at adding players on free transfers and on loan, with one or two new additions the plan. It is said that the Owls are “still operating under some restrictions imposed by the EFL”, so it will be interesting to see how the window pans out.

Loan situation

Lewis Gibson, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Mide Shodipo, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi and Theo Corbeanu are all currently at Hillsborough on loan, and EFL rules state only five loaned in players can be in the matchday squad.

With loan additions on the radar ahead of January, it will be interesting to see how Sheffield Wednesday manage the situation.

One currently has to sit out of the matchday squad and another will have to if a new loan man arrives. Corbeanu and Kamberi have both seen limited action, while Gibson has sidelined through injury for much of his time with the club.

It awaits to be seen how the situation with loan players pans out, with recall options available and new arrivals possible.