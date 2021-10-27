Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said attacker Keshi Anderson will be a “real player” for the club if he continues to add goals to his game.

The 2021/22 campaign is Keshi Anderson’s first season in Championship football.

Blackpool’s 26-year-old forward was a mainstay in the promotion-winning side last season and has maintained his spot in the starting XI this season, playing in 13 league games.

In his 13th appearance of the league campaign, Anderson netted his first Championship goal. He found the back of the net in Blackpool’s 2-0 win over arch-rivals Preston North End.

Now, following his first goal in the second-tier, Anderson has been tipped to kick on by manager Neil Critchley.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley said that the former Swindon Town ace will be a “real player” if he continues to add goals to his game.

“He’s been really good for us this season,” he said.

“He’s been an important player within our team. He’s got to add goals to his game on a regular basis, though, and he knows that.

“Keshi has been excellent for us this season, and if he adds goals to his game, then he’ll be a real player.”

Settling into Championship life

Anderson and Blackpool look to have settled back into life in the Championship over the last month or so.

After going winless in their first five games, the Tangerines have now lost only two in their last nine. The run has seen them take 19 points from a possible 27 in their last nine games.

If they can keep up this sort of form, Blackpool will comfortably retain their Championship status. However, we are still only in the early stages of the season, so it will be interesting to see how the campaign pans out.