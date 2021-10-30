Nottingham Forest have always looked a good side on paper, a side capable of being able to give any Championship opponent a hard time.

Nottingham Forest fans will be amongst the first to tell you that paper tells lies and that the Reds have been anything but capable of besting many opponents.

That was the case last season and the earlier parts of this season. However, Forest have recovered from a decidedly ropey start to this season. Ahead of kick-off at QPR, they sat 15th in the Championship table with just one loss in their previous six games.

Forest travelled to London hoping to bag a win and a vital three points. They had the lion’s share of possession (53.5%) in a quite even opening 45 minutes.

It was a game that looked to be edging its way toward a 0-0 score at the break, only for QPR to open the scoring. That goal came through Lyndon Dykes (45+4′) and saw the home side take a lead into the break.

Forest continued to dominate the ball in the second half, but it was QPR who were the busiest of the two sides in front of goal. Still, at only 1-0 down, Nottingham Forest were still very much in the game.

However, it was a game that was drifting further away from a chasing Forest side who despite having most of the possession were struggling to assert themselves.

There was still enough time for another goal. It was Steve Cooper’s side who managed to drag themselves level through Jack Colback (91′) to grab a late share of the points.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who impressed in a very hard-fought, late draw against QPR.

Toby Figueiredo – WhoScored rating 6.86

Portuguese central defender Figueiredo was solid for Forest before he was substituted off around the hour mark. He topped the WhoScored ratings for Steve Cooper’s Reds and helped them keep their shape.

He won five of the six defensive headers that he contested and also weighed in with four clearances and three interceptions to help stop the home side from flooding forward.

Brice Samba – WhoScored rating 6.77

Goalkeepers always cop the flak when they have bad games; Samba didn’t have one of those last night against a good QPR outfit. Quite the opposite.

The highly-rated 27-year-old helped to keep Forest in the game. He made three key saves as well as coming for and claiming one ball into the area. It was a display that helped to earn a valuable share of the points.

Joe Lolley – WhoScored rating 6.80

Like Figueiredo, Lolley was another FOrest man who didn’t last the full game but put in much effort whilst he was on the pitch. That much was plain for all to see.

His distribution was more than accurate (81%) and 36 of his 50 pass attempts found their intended targets. What is more impressive is that four of these completions were key passes – ones that led to teammate chances. He also completed two dribbles in a more than solid display.

Data derived from the QPR vs Nottingham Forest match profile on the WhoScored website.