QPR have always been a dangerous team, one packed with players who could turn it on and put opposing sides to the sword.

QPR fans saw that when a beleaguered Mark Warburton lifted them out of a sticky patch last Christmas. They briefly flirted with a play-off charge last season, fizzling out and ending 10th in the table.

However, the Londoners are perfectly poised for the play-offs this season. Ahead of kick-off, they sat 7th in the table after 14 games played. They were one of seven sides on 21 points, spanning 5th to 11th in the Championship table.

Yesterday evening’s game saw the Rs facing an improving Nottingham Forest side. It was a game that they’d have been hoping to win and keep all three points in the capital.

It was a cagey opening 45 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium with visitors Forest seeing more of the ball (53.5%) than their hosts.

Chances were evenly shared between both sides, QPR and Nottingham Forest having four shots at goal each. It looked to be a game edging to a 0-0 half-time break but it was the home side who took a lead, Lyndon Dykes (45+3′) scoring deep into injury time.

Forest continued to boss possession in the second half, but QPR were busier in front of goal as they looked to double their advantage. Time was running out and the Londoners were looking a good bet to take all three points on offer.

However, there was a late twist at the end, Steve Cooper’s side equalising late on through Jack Colback (91′). It was a late goal good enough to give Nottingham Forest a dramatic share of the points.

Here are three QPR players who stood out in what was a case of two points lost rather than one point gained for Mark Warburton’s side.

Albert Adomah – WhoScored rating 8.99

Veteran right-sided midfielder Adomah put in a sterling display tonight in front of QPR fans. His WhoScored rating of 8.99 set him way above all others on the pitch.

As well as the assist for Dykes’ goal, the 33-year-old was also a threat going forward, completing a game-high four dribbles. He also led the tackle count, winning seven tackles and weighed in with two interceptions and a clearance.

Lyndon Dykes – WhoScored rating 7.13

Scotland international Dykes was always going to take the plaudits due to his goal, his 7th of this season in the Championship. It looked to be enough, only for Forest to claw an equaliser back at the death.

In addition to that, the 26-year-old striker was busy in front of goal, leading the game with six shots – three of these were on target. He also won four headers but wasn’t dominant in this aspect of his game, losing 10 of 14 headers he contested.

Rob Dickie – WhoScored rating 7.06

Dickie was solid at the back and helped QPR maintain what looked to be a clean sheet, only for Jack Colback to steam in and spoil that at the death.

He won the only headed contest that he was involved in, didn’t miss any of the three tackles he went in for and made a game-leading five clearances.

Data derived from the QPR vs Nottingham Forest match profile on the WhoScored website.