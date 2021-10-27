Bolton Wanderers have approached 2.Bundesliga side Hamburg over the possibility of extending winger Xavier Amaechi’s loan beyond January, according to reports.

Amaechi, 20, has been unable to make an impact since joining Bolton Wanderers due to injury.

The former Arsenal prodigy suffered a fractured metatarsal during pre-season and has been working his way back to full fitness since.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt has provided an update on the young winger. As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt revealed he hopes to have the loan man back in full training in early November as he looks to build up match sharpness.

Not only that, but The Bolton News adds that Wanderers have approached Amaechi’s parent club Hamburg over the possibility of extending his loan deal.

It remains to be seen how the German outfit respond to Bolton’s approach with a little over two months remaining on Amaechi’s initial loan.

Bidding to make an impact

Amaechi will be determined to make an impact with Bolton Wanderers once back in contention for Evatt’s side.

He has impressed in youth football with both Arsenal and Hamburg but is still looking to make his presence known in first-team football. The winger has made only 12 senior appearances so far, with five coming for Hamburg and seven coming while on loan with Karlsuher.

Competition for a starting spot

Evatt has some solid options out wide, so it will be hoped that the competition for a place in the starting XI can help bring the best out of Amaechi.

The Hamburg loanee mainly features on the right but can operate on the left as well. Elias Kachunga and Lloyd Isgrove are the go-to options on the right-hand side, while Dapo Afolayan has held down the starting spot on the left.