Reading star John Swift’s form is said to have caught the attention of Premier League trio Newcastle United, Leeds United and Brentford.

Swift, 26, has been at the forefront of everything good at Reading in the early stages of the season.

The former Chelsea youngster has emerged as a key player over the course of his five years at the Madejski Stadium, with his performances this season making him one of the Championship’s standout stars.

Now, as per a report from The Star, Swift has emerged on the radar of three Premier League teams.

Newcastle United, Leeds United and Brentford are all rumoured to be keeping an eye on the attacking midfielder after his impressive start to the campaign.

The report adds that Sheffield United were also keen on Swift last summer, but differences in valuation meant a deal was never struck.

Swift’s early-season form

Since the start of the campaign, Swift has missed only 24 minutes of Championship football, starting in all 14 games so far.

In the process, he has chipped in with a thoroughly impressive eight goals and six assists, averaging at least one goal contribution every game.

Swift has been a key player for Veljko Paunovic’s side, helping the Royals to 13th place so far.

Contract situation

As it stands, Swift sees his contract with Reading expire at the end of this season, so it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.

It would come as no surprise to see links persist over the course of the season, with interest from elsewhere already growing ahead of January.