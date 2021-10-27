Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton is a ‘top target’ of Nottingham Forest’s heading into the January transfer window, reports Swansea Independent.

Fulton, 27, has been with Swansea City since signing from Falkirk ahead of the 2013/14 season.

Since, the Scottish midfielder has featured well over 100 times in the league for Swansea, progressing as a player to become an important member of the side.

In the three seasons before this, Fulton made 114 league appearances in total. But this time round under Russell Martin, Fulton has featured just four times in the Championship and it’s led to speculation surrounding his future.

Ahead of Steve Cooper’s arrival at Nottingham Forest last month, The Sun on Sunday (19.09) reported that Cooper wanted to bring Fulton with him to the City Ground and now, Swansea Independent are reporting that the Scot is a ‘top target’ of the Reds’ ahead of New Year.

What could Fulton bring to Forest?

Fulton is a very Cooper-type of player – he’s someone who can link defence with attack, who can keep play progressing on with an array of passing and he’s someone who will also cover a lot of ground.

He’s a very neat footballer and it’s surprising to see him so out of contention under Martin given his attributes, but Swansea’s trash may well become Forest’s treasure.

How much Swansea might command for Fulton remains a mystery but Cooper’s side are already being linked with a few names and so it suggests that the club are willing to back him in the transfer market.