Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has opened up on his decision to substitute Jonny Williams in their last game.

Swindon Town took off the attacking midfielder mid-way through the second-half against Bradford City.

Williams, 28, has been a hit since moving to the County Ground this past summer.

Garner taking him off against the Bantams didn’t go down too well with the fans on Saturday.



However, the Robins’ boss has explained why he did it.

‘He started to tire’…

He has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “I understand [the frustration when Williams was taken off].

“Jonny is a top player, it’s frustrating from our point of view in that he’s come in, we’re trying to get him fit, he’s gone away with Wales, come back, gone away with Wales – it’s been a bit stop-start with him.

“And with playing in midweek and going again on Saturday, I just thought he started to tire in the second half.

“I thought Alex Gilbert might give us something a little bit different there. But that’s no reflection on Jonny, he’s a top, top player.”

Garner will be protecting Williams and making sure he keeps fit.

He has struggled with injuries so far in his career and has been playing a lot of games recently.

Big signing

The former Premier League midfielder spent the second-half of last season in the Championship with Cardiff City but was released at the end of June.

He spent a couple of months weighing up his next move before Swindon lured him to Wiltshire in August.

What next?

Swindon are back in action this weekend and lock horns with lowly Oldham Athletic as they look to bounce back from their loss to Bradford.