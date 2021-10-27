Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke sat out of their game against Lincoln City last night.

Wigan Athletic missed his presence up top as they lost 2-1 to the Imps.

Wyke suffered a blow to his ankle against AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

The Latics then chose not to risk him yesterday and are hoping he will be back as soon as possible.

Read: Wigan Athletic fans react to Lincoln City loss

‘Fingers crossed’…

Their boss, Leam Richardson, has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “He got a whack on his ankle on Saturday and it’s very swollen. It was a bit of a precaution, but fingers crossed he’ll be all right.”

Wyke has been a key player for Wigan so far this season and has chipped in with four goals in 11 games.

He opted to leave Sunderland over the summer when his contract expired.

The ex-Carlisle United and Bradford City man was prolific for the Black Cats last term and chipped in with 31 goals in all competitions.

Read: Wigan Athletic man confirms Manchester United talks in the summer

What next?

Wigan will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Lincoln last night with a win over Burton Albion at home this weekend.

The ‘Tics have lost their last two games at the DW Stadium with MK Dons beating them last Tuesday as well.

They remain 3rd in the league table and are behind Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.