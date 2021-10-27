Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has fallen right down the pecking order under Slavisa Jokanovic, but could the striker be heading towards a contested January?

Brewster, 21, has featured six times in the Championship so far this season.

But the England U21 man hasn’t featured in any of the Blades’ last six Championship fixtures and it’s led to speculation regarding his future.

Here we look at the clubs linked with Brewster, his market value and his contract expiry ahead of January…

Which clubs have been linked with Brewster?

Reports (Mirror, 24.10.21) have recently claimed that Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is keen on a reunion with Brewster.

Jokanovic has previously ruled out a January loan move for Brewster but should he remain out of the matchday squad, then a loan move could well make sense form the Blades’ point of view.

What is Brewster’s market value?

Sheffield United paid a staggering £23.5million for Brewster in October 2020.

As per Transfermarkt, his value is now £10.8million.

When is Brewster contracted at Sheffield United until?

Brewster signed a long-term deal when he joined last year, signing a contract until 2025.

It’s sad to see how poorly Brewster has performed since his bog money move form Liverpool. He remains a very young footballer and one with still plenty of potential, but his goals record just hasn’t been up to scratch,

Perhaps a loan move could be the best option for all involved come January if the striker still isn’t in Jokanovic’s plans, though where he might head would be anyone’s guess.