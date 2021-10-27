Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones is closing in on a return to action, while long-term absentee Jack Marriott may return sooner than first thought.

Positive updates on the Peterborough United pair have emerged from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Jones, 18, has been sidelined since August, suffering a knee ligament injury in Carabao Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle. As for summer signing Marriott, he suffered a serious hamstring injury in the latter stages of Posh’s defeat to Reading in mid-September.

Now, after over two months on the sidelines, rapid striker Jones is close to a return. It is said that he won’t be fit in time for the upcoming ties against Swansea City, Huddersfield Town or Fulham, but could be back in contention after the international break later in November.

A positive update has emerged on Marriott too. At the time, it was said that the forward could be out for as much as five months, but it has now been reported that he could come back towards the end of January.

A welcome boost

The update on Jones and Marriott will come as a welcome boost to everyone at Peterborough United.

Jones is one of many highly-regarding young talents at the Posh but hasn’t had the chance to test himself in the Championship yet due to injury, so it will be interesting to see how he fares upon his return to action.

Marriott will also be eager to impress back at London Road following his summer return. The former Luton Town striker has struggled with injuries over the past few years but is a lethal striker on his day, so it will be hoped that he can get back to his best for Ferguson’s side.