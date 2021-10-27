Sunderland won on penalties against Queens Park Rangers in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup last night, following a goalless 90 minutes.

The Black Cats travelled to the capital to face Mark Warburton’s side off the back of a disappointing loss at home to manager less Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson made six changes coming into the game, one of these being former Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge. Burge deservedly earned the Man of the Match award after making many key saves and denying Charlie Austin from twelve yards in the shootout.

Burge’s heroics has secured Sunderland’s spot in the hat for the quarter-finals draw which takes place live on Soccer AM on Saturday 30th October from 10:30 AM.

See what these Sunderland fans thought of Burge’s performance in west London last night: