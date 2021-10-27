Sunderland won on penalties against Queens Park Rangers in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup last night, following a goalless 90 minutes.

The Black Cats travelled to the capital to face Mark Warburton’s side off the back of a disappointing loss at home to manager less Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson made six changes coming into the game, one of these being former Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge. Burge deservedly earned the Man of the Match award after making many key saves and denying Charlie Austin from twelve yards in the shootout.

Burge’s heroics has secured Sunderland’s spot in the hat for the quarter-finals draw which takes place live on Soccer AM on Saturday 30th October from 10:30 AM.

See what these Sunderland fans thought of Burge’s performance in west London last night:

There are 2 types of people out there: 1. People who think Lee Burge was tonight’s man of the match. 2. People who are wrong. #QPR #SAFC pic.twitter.com/vcSADGca0O — Chris C 🇬🇧 (@CameraChris79) October 26, 2021

This is the first squad I’ve seen since we’ve dropped into league 1 where I’m all for squad rotation. Alves an absolute beast at the back and Lee Burge enough is said 😩🔥❤️ #safc — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) October 26, 2021

A big shout out to Lee Burge tonight. He was confident & got every decision to come for the ball right & made some top saves & justified his managers decision to play him. That should do wonders for his confidence 👋 — Ian Harrison (@Hag_SAFC) October 26, 2021

His performance throughout the match was fine. He crowned his performance by making a save on penalties and brought him to the quarterfinals. Lee Burge 💪 #SAFC #CarabaoCup @SunderlandAFC @SAFCTurk pic.twitter.com/whTEbCXNGP — Yiğitcan (@ygtcnak) October 26, 2021

Get in boys ¼ finals here we come Burge outstanding tonight. Great battling team performance.#SAFC @SunderlandAFC — J. (@johne113) October 26, 2021

Cracking performance all over the pitch tonight. Burge deserves to be the hero tonight too Home tie please#safc — [email protected] F 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@davey_lad) October 26, 2021