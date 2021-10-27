Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has moved to dismiss links with a move for AFC Hornchurch prodigy Jili Buyabu.

Buyabu, 19, was linked with Championship pair Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

The Non-League Paper reported that the second-tier duo have been watching over the AFC Hornchurch talent in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Posh boss Darren Ferguson has now moved to clarify his club’s stance on the rumoured interest.

“He is not a player on our radar,” Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph.

With Posh’s interest dismissed, it awaits to be seen if anything emerges regarding Nottingham Forest’s stance on a potential move for Buyabu.

A top proving ground for young talents

Peterborough United has proven to be a top club for young, hungry talents across the years.

A host of players have gone on to bigger and better things after leaving London Road, with Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney probably the best, most recent example of such.

The recruitment of young talents such as Kwame Poku, Joel Randall and Joe Tomlinson shows they are looking to maintain this recruitment strategy in the Championship too, so it will be interesting to see who the next top talent to emerge at London Road.

A big week for Posh

After a tricky start to life in the Championship, last week was a big week at London Road.

Ferguson’s side recorded back-to-back wins, picking up their first three points on the road against Hull City before a dramatic win over QPR. Posh travel to South Wales to face Swansea City this weekend, where they will be looking to make it three wins in a row.