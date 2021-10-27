After scoring a hat-trick, Kieran Sadlier was full of praise for 17-year-old Ciaran McGuckin following Rotherham United’s 5-0 Papa John’s Trophy triumph against Manchester City U21s.

Kieran Sadlier was on the end of a second-half hat-trick as Rotherham United made it three wins from three in their Papa John’s Trophy group on Tuesday evening, scoring a total 15 goals in the competition.

It took only six minutes for half-time substitute Will Grigg to make an impact as he netted the opener in the 51st minute.

Sadlier then scored his first of the evening from the spot to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute before young centre-half Jake Hull netted his second goal in the competition just three minutes later.

Sadlier then hit a quick fire double in the 81st and 90th minute as he completed his hat-trick and ended up going home with the match ball.

In a side that saw five Rotherham United academy players feature, the three-goal winger was full of praise for the man who set up his second goal with a calm header – Ciaran McGuckin.

“It was great play from Ciaran,” Sadlier told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“A lot of players wouldn’t have headed the ball back, they would have gone for goal.

“For a young lad, that was great awareness, that’s why I made a point of going over to him and saying ‘Well done’.”

McGuckin, who was making his Rotherham United debut after coming on as a 66th minute substitute, was earlier this month rewarded for his great performances in the Youth Alliance League with a call-up to the Northern Ireland U19 squad, where he netted one goal in three European Championship Qualifying matches for his country.

The young midfielder is understandably rated highly by the Millers’ backroom staff as he looks to further develop his knowledge of senior football in order to hopefully break into the side when the time is right.

What next for the Millers?

Rotherham United are looking to make it nine league games unbeaten as they welcome Lee Johnson’s Sunderland to the New York Stadium in a fifth-versus-fourth entertaining encounter.