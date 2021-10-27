Ever since Preston North end were drawn against Liverpool in the next round of the Carabao Cup, attention was immediately pointed towards Sepp Van Den Berg over whether or not he will be able to play against his parent club.

Up until as late as yesterday morning, nothing had been said on the topic as Preston were still waiting for official permission from Liverpool to see if they could be able to select the young Dutch defender in this evening’s Carabao Cup tie.

Preston now have full clarity on the situation as Liverpool announced yesterday afternoon that they have given the Lilywhites permission to field Van Den Berg if he is selected.

Van Den Berg will no doubt relish the opportunity to play in front of and potentially impress the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and show the German coach how much he has improved in the last 10 months he has had at Preston.

Van Den Berg has majorly impressed during his time at Preston and has become a key member of the Championship side’s squad. This has surprised Preston fans as when they loaned the Dutchman in, reviews from his performances in Liverpool’s academy were not the best.

Since joining the club in January, Van Den Berg has made 33 appearances for Preston and has also managed to chip in with two goals.

In an exclusive interview with former Liverpool and Preston striker Neil Mellor, Van Den Berg revealed that he plans on coming back to Liverpool next summer to fight for his place in the first-team squad.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.