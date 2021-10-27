Wigan Athletic missed the chance to go top of League One last night.

Wigan Athletic were beaten 2-1 at home to Lincoln City.

The Latics have now lost back-to-back games at the DW Stadium having also lost on home soil to MK Dons last Tuesday.

Goals from Dan Nlundulu and TJ Eyoma saw the Imps storm into a 2-0 goal yesterday.

The hosts pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Gavin Massey but it was too little too late.

Wigan remain 3rd in the league table but lost their chance to leapfrog Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle to the summit.

Leam Richardson’s side remain two points off the top after nine wins from their opening 14 games.

Last night’s loss was disappointing for the North West outfit and they will be looking to bounce back this weekend at home to Burton Albion.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their defeat to Lincoln-

Chill out it's October and where 28 points from 14 games! Amazing considering where we was 12 months ago Keep the Faith #wafc — Stephen Baines (@stb1932) October 26, 2021

Not great tonight but we had most of the ball, hit woodwork three times & had half a dozen decent chances. But, this defensive system needs sorting. Fullbacks are overloaded when Lang/McLean don't track runners & if centre mids cover, it leaves a gaping hole in the centre. #wafc — Peter John Jones (@SwearyRemoaner) October 26, 2021

Need to add greater depth in January if we won't rotate the current squad around, you can't keep playing the same team and not expect injuries or tired legs, very flat in mid week games #wafc — Carl Finch (@carl_finch85) October 26, 2021

Strength in depth an obvious issue, 2-3 required in January for a proper promotion push.(if budget allows) Injuries suspensions will always catch up with you, we've been lucky in that respect up to now. Next. #wafc — Rob G (@RobG57794390) October 26, 2021

Yet again another poor Tuesday night showing at home, no point winning on Saturday at Wimbledon if we're going to keep doing this at home #wafc — Ian Carter (@IanCart59216988) October 26, 2021

our setup doesn’t work at all at home, wouldnt say we’ve had a comfortable game all season at the dw #wafc — oli (@OliWAFC) October 26, 2021

We need Cousins back asap so so crucial to our midfield #wafc — Charlotte (@CharlotteMoss96) October 26, 2021