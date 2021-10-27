Wigan Athletic missed the chance to go top of League One last night. 

Wigan Athletic were beaten 2-1 at home to Lincoln City.

The Latics have now lost back-to-back games at the DW Stadium having also lost on home soil to MK Dons last Tuesday.

Goals from Dan Nlundulu and TJ Eyoma saw the Imps storm into a 2-0 goal yesterday.

The hosts pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Gavin Massey but it was too little too late.

Wigan remain 3rd in the league table but lost their chance to leapfrog Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle to the summit.

Leam Richardson’s side remain two points off the top after nine wins from their opening 14 games.

Last night’s loss was disappointing for the North West outfit and they will be looking to bounce back this weekend at home to Burton Albion.

