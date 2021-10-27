Carlisle United have turned to Keith Millen as their new manager.

Carlisle United have announced his appointment on an 18-month deal, as per their official club website.

Millen, 55, has been chosen as the man to replace Chris Beech at Brunton Park.

He is an experienced coach and has last managerial role came in Sweden at Örgryte last year.

Carlisle have now handed him a route back into the Football League.

First words

Millen has said: “I look at the club and the potential, and it’s a great opportunity for me to work here and maximise that potential.

“I think you can see that the confidence and belief in the lads is low, but that’s to be expected because they haven’t had the results. It’s easy for me to come in and say I’m going to give them confidence, but that doesn’t wash.”

He added: “The only way you can get yourself confident is by doing things well. I’ll come in and change some things and look at what is going on at the moment. I’m sure there are a lot of good things going on in training, and I will add my stamp to it.

“The great thing is, during my experiences in the game at all different levels, I’ve had good periods and bad periods. Over the years, you realise what works and what isn’t so good.

“I don’t care what league you’re in, I’ve covered a lot of different leagues, I know what’s good and what isn’t. Hopefully I can get a lot of good going on here.”

Career to date

Millen was a defender in his playing days and had spells with the likes of Brentford, Watford and Bristol City.

He hung up his boots in 2003 and delved into the coaching world.

Bristol City handed him his first manager’s job in 2010 and he lasted just over a year at the helm at Ashton Gate.

Coaching roles at Crystal Palace, Portsmouth, MK Dons and Halmstad have since followed on.