Newcastle United are set to hire Sunderland coach Elliot Dickman as their new U23 coach.

Dickman has been with Sunderland for the past 26 years.

A former Black Cats youth player, he’s since worked as an academy coach and as the U23s coach since 2017.

But now, Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope has revealed that Dickman is set to make the switch to Newcastle United to take charge of their U23 side.

It’s a move that’s causing some debate among Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters online – Dickman doesn’t appear to be the most favoured name among either set of fans and so switching from one North Eastern side to the other is obviously ruffling a few feathers.

It comes amid Newcastle United’s change in ownership and subsequent change in infrastructure, with Steve Bruce having left the club earlier this month too.

