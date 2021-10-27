Newcastle United are set to hire Sunderland coach Elliot Dickman as their new U23 coach.

Dickman has been with Sunderland for the past 26 years.

A former Black Cats youth player, he’s since worked as an academy coach and as the U23s coach since 2017.

But now, Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope has revealed that Dickman is set to make the switch to Newcastle United to take charge of their U23 side.

It’s a move that’s causing some debate among Newcastle United and Sunderland supporters online – Dickman doesn’t appear to be the most favoured name among either set of fans and so switching from one North Eastern side to the other is obviously ruffling a few feathers.

It comes amid Newcastle United’s change in ownership and subsequent change in infrastructure, with Steve Bruce having left the club earlier this month too.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say online about Dickman’s supposed move to Newcastle United:

That’s an interesting one. Battled with a very tough hand and players sold from under him up until this summer. That said, one of the few people in the youth set-up who isn’t a Speakman pick. https://t.co/OuUgx709HT — Gyrwum (@gyrwum) October 27, 2021

Bit of a surprise one. What do people make of it? From a Newcastle perspective, not sure it’s exactly a statement appointment. Are they basing this decision purely on some excellent players coming through our academy? How much of their success can you put down to ED? https://t.co/uMebUSb75P — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) October 27, 2021