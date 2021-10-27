Bristol Rovers youngster Tom Mehew has joined Bath City on loan.

Bristol Rovers have allowed the midfielder to link up with the non-league side for a month, as announced on their official club website.

Mehew, 20, will be looking to get some first-team experience under his belt in the National League South.

He is a familiar face to Bath fans having had a loan spell there last season as well.

Career to date

Mehew has risen up through the academy at Bristol Rovers and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his first-team debut in September last year in an EFL Trophy clash against Walsall.

The youngster has since gone on to make four senior appearances for the Gas and has chipped in with two goals.

Other loan spells

Mehew has also had loan spells away from the Memorial Ground at Yate Town, Frome Town and Stratford Town to get game time.

Bath signed him in November last year alongside his teammate Lucas Tomlinson and he went on to make eight appearances for the Romans.

Back for a second stint

Jerry Gill’s side have now lured him back to Twerton Park for the next four weeks and Mehew will be eager to get some more experience to help his development.